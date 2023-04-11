Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:38 IST
IPL Scoreboard: MI vs DC
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@mipaltan)
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner c Meredith b Behrendorff 51 Prithvi Shaw c Green b Shokeen 15 Manish Pandey c Behrendorff b Chawla 26 Yash Dhull c Wadhera b Meredith 2 Rovman Powell lbw b Chawla 4 Lalit Yadav b Chawla 2 Axar Patel c Arshad Khan b Behrendorff 54 Abishek Porel c Green b Behrendorff 1 Kuldeep Yadav run out 0 Anrich Nortje b Meredith 5 Mustafizur Rahman not out 1 Extras: (LB-1 NB-2 W-8) 11 Total: (All out in 19.4 overs) 172 Fall of wickets: 1/33 2/76 3/81 4/86 5/98 6/165 7/166 8/166 9/166 10/172 Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 3-0-23-3, Arshad Khan 1-0-12-0, Cameron Green 3-0-30-0, Hrithik Shokeen 4-0-43-1, Riley Meredith 3.4-0-34-2, Piyush Chawla 4-0-22-3, Tilak Varma 1-0-7-0. More

