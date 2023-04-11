Left Menu

Over 100 higher education institutions in U'khand linked with e-Granthalaya portal

More than 100 higher educational institutions in Uttarakhand have been linked to the e-Granthalaya portal, giving 1.9 lakh students and faculty members online access to course books and research papers in different subjects.Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said 100 per cent digitisation of higher education in the state will be achieved soon.A total of 115 higher educational institutions have been connected with the portal.

More than 100 higher educational institutions in Uttarakhand have been linked to the 'e-Granthalaya' portal, giving 1.9 lakh students and faculty members online access to course books and research papers in different subjects.

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said 100 per cent digitisation of higher education in the state will be achieved soon.

A total of 115 higher educational institutions have been connected with the portal. A total of 1.9 lakh students and faculty members have registered on the portal which will give them easy online access to not just their course books but also research papers in different subjects, he said.

''Students in Uttarakhand will not have to struggle due to shortage of books anymore. It is a big achievement in the field of digital education,'' Rawat said.

E-Granthalaya is a digital platform developed and maintained by the National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for government libraries for automation of in-house activities as well as member services and networking for resource sharing, according to officials.

