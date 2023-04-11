Left Menu

Patnaik directs closure of schools, anganwadi centres till April 16 amid sweltering heat

He also asked officials to ensure smooth supply of drinking water and continuous power supply.In view of intense heat wave condition, anganwadis and all schools, both government and private up to Class 12, will remain closed from tomorrow till April 16, Patnaik said in an official order.Odisha Tuesday turned into a virtual cauldron as the mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark at nine places.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 22:00 IST
Patnaik directs closure of schools, anganwadi centres till April 16 amid sweltering heat
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the administration to keep all anganwadi centres and schools closed from April 12 till April 16 in view of rising temperatures across the state. He also asked officials to ensure smooth supply of drinking water and continuous power supply.

“In view of intense heat wave condition, anganwadis and all schools, both government and private up to Class 12, will remain closed from tomorrow till April 16,” Patnaik said in an official order.

Odisha Tuesday turned into a virtual cauldron as the mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark at nine places. Baripada recorded the highest temperature at 41.6 degrees Celsius, while state capital Bhubaneswar saw a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

The IMD has issued a heat-wave warning for several districts from April 13-15, including Balasore, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

“Due to northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature is very likely to rise further by 3-4 degrees Celsius in interior Odisha during the next four days, and at many places in other districts of the state,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023