Left Menu

Goan woman duped by employment agents rescued from Bahrain

A 23-year-old woman from Goa who was duped by two agents and sent to Bahrain on the promise of a good job has been rescued by Mumbai Polices crime branch with the help of the Indian embassy, an official said here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 22:58 IST
Goan woman duped by employment agents rescued from Bahrain
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old woman from Goa who was duped by two agents and sent to Bahrain on the promise of a good job has been rescued by Mumbai Police's crime branch with the help of the Indian embassy, an official said here. The woman, resident of Tiswadi in North Goa district, landed in Delhi from Dubai on Tuesday, he said. She had left for the Gulf country on February 17.

After reaching there, she was asked to work as a domestic help, and when she refused, her employer registered a false case of theft against her and took away her mobile phone. Bahrain authorities informed the Indian embassy about her following the registration of a theft case, and the embassy contacted her family back in India.

Her uncle approached the Mumbai crime branch on March 14, the official said. Officials of unit 10 of the crime branch then contacted her employment agents. They also contacted office-bearers of the Gulf-Maharashtra Business Forum and sought their help, he said. With the combined efforts of police, embassy officials and the forum, the victim was rescued and brought to India, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

 Global
2
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
3
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global
4
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav joins ED probe in land-for-jobs case

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav joins ED probe in land-for-jobs case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023