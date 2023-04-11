Left Menu

Savarkar's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Swatantrya Gaurav Diwas', says Maha CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 23:26 IST
Savarkar's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Swatantrya Gaurav Diwas', says Maha CM
Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Swatantrya Gaurav Diwas', Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Tuesday. The objective was to propagate his ideas, and several programmes will be organised for this, he said.

Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in present-day Nashik district.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant had written to Shinde stating that Savarkar's birth anniversary should celebrated on a grand scale as his patriotism, valour and progressive ideas will inspire the young generation.

The move came days after the Shiv Sena-BJP targeted Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena after Rahul Gandhi took swipes at the Hindutva ideologue.

