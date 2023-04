BRIEF-EY Says US Executive Committee Has Decided Not To Move Forward With The Design Of Project Everest - Statement

April 11 (Reuters) -

* EY SAYS US EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE HAS DECIDED NOT TO MOVE FORWARD WITH THE DESIGN OF PROJECT EVEREST - STATEMENT

* EY SAYS GIVEN THE STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE OF THE US MEMBER FIRM TO PROJECT EVEREST, WE ARE STOPPING WORK ON THE PROJECT. - STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

