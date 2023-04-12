Fed's Kashkari sees inflation rate at 'mid-threes' by year-end

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said he believes inflation, now at a rate of 5% by the Fed's preferred measure, will get to "the mid threes" by the end of this year, and move down closer to 2% next year.

"I'm less optimistic" than the bond market, Kashkari said in a town hall at Montana State University, noting that financial markets are pricing a faster decline in inflation than he expects. Most Fed policymakers see inflation falling to somewhere in the 3%-3.8% range by year-end, projections show, with the median projection at 3.3%.

