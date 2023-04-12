Left Menu

Ex-BOJ chief Kuroda tapped for job at university in Tokyo

His job is based on basic research, but he will also give lectures from autumn, as per his intention," Takahiro Okamoto, a GRIPS official told Reuters, adding that details have not yet been decided.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-04-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 08:06 IST
Former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has received a job offer from a prestigious university in Tokyo, days after retiring from the helm of the central bank, a university official told Reuters on Wednesday. Kuroda will become a senior academic fellow at National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS), a job aimed at making use of his rich experience for teaching students, many of whom are from Asia, the official said.

"We have commissioned the post of senior fellow to Kuroda as of yesterday. His job is based on basic research, but he will also give lectures from autumn, as per his intention," Takahiro Okamoto, a GRIPS official told Reuters, adding that details have not yet been decided. Kuroda could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kuroda served as BOJ governor from March 2013 to April 8, after having been the Asian Development Bank president and Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs.

