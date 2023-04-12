Goan woman duped by employment agents rescued from Bahrain

A 23-year-old woman from Goa who was duped by two agents and sent to Bahrain on the promise of a good job has been rescued by Mumbai Police with the help of the Indian embassy, an official said.

The woman, resident of Tiswadi in North Goa district, landed in Delhi from Dubai on Tuesday, he said.

She had left for the Gulf country on February 17.

After reaching there, she was asked to work as a domestic help and when she refused, her employer registered a false case of theft against her and took away her mobile phone.

Bahrain authorities informed the Indian embassy about her following the registration of a theft case, and the embassy contacted her family back in India.

Her uncle approached the Mumbai crime branch on March 14, the official said.

Officials of unit-10 of the crime branch then contacted her employment agents. They also contacted office-bearers of the Gulf-Maharashtra Business Forum and sought their help, he said.

With the combined efforts of police, embassy officials and the forum, the woman was rescued and brought to India, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)