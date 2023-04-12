Record Breaking 'Hero' Gives Maximum Vaccine Doses, on Track to Beat the Pandemic

India Book of Records strives to be a valuable resource of inspiration for people around the country, as it celebrates and honours the incredible feats and accomplishments of people in various fields at National level. The dancing Santa Clauses painting the town red and white or the monochromic organ donation pledge, calls to a customer Infoline number, the massive Mahabhaji or the non-stop swimmer, these records demonstrate India's drive to break barriers and excel. These records also address some of the most pressing needs of the nation by feats like the longest torch relay marathon for the prevention of child abuse and the maximum COVID doses administered at a vaccination center. These achievements inspire and motivate the nation to continue striving for greatness in all fields. Read on to find how the zestful record holders push limits to bring these noble ventures to the forefront and build a foundation for many more to do their bit towards humanity. Fastest north to south k2k 4-wheeler expedition by an individual The record for the fastest north to south K2K 4-wheeler expedition was set by Ravinder Singh (born on July 5, 1984) of Najafgarh, New Delhi. He started the journey from Srinagar Lalchowk on March 1, 2023 and ended at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu on March 3, 2023. He travelled for 42 hours and 53 minutes covering the distance of 3512 Km, at the age of 38 years, 8 months, and 5 days, as confirmed on March 10, 2023. Highest number of calls to a customer infoline number on a single day The record for the highest number of calls to a customer Infoline number on a single day was set by Aries Agro Limited of Mumbai, Maharashtra. A total of 87270 farmers from across India participated and dialled on the customer Infoline number of the organization for a spot contest. The numbers were registered on the software and the winners were rewarded by the organization on November 27, 2022, Aries Agro’s 53rd Foundation Day. Longest torch relay marathon for the prevention of child abuse The record for the longest torch relay marathon for the prevention of child abuse was organized by MGM Institute of Physiotherapy, Aurangabad, Maharashtra. A total of 69 students and faculty members completed the 27-hour non-stop torch relay covering the distance of 210 kms. The relay started from MGM Campus, Aurangabad on November 17, 2022 at 07.30 AM and reached the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik on November 18, 2022 at 10.30 AM. Maximum COVID doses administered at a vaccination centre in a single day The record for maximum COVID doses administered at a vaccination center in a single day was set by Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Haridwar, Uttarakhand. A total of 2002 COVID doses were administered at the COVID Vaccination Center inside the campus of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Haridwar plant wherein people above 18 years of age received the Covishield Vaccination Dose on June 12, 2021, as confirmed on December 20, 2022. Maximum people dancing together dressed as Santa Claus The record for maximum people dancing together dressed as Santa Claus was set by Lulu International Shopping Mall Pvt. Ltd. of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A total of 163 People of different age groups came together dressed up as Santa Claus and they all danced on Christmas carols at the Lulu International Shopping Mall, Thiruvananthapuram, on December 22, 2022. Maximum people participating in the synchronous pledge on organ donation awareness The record for maximum people participating in the synchronous pledge on organ donation awareness was set by Jeevandeep Organ Donation Foundation of Surat, Gujarat. The trust organized the event at P.P. Savani School Campus, Abrama, MotaVarachha, Surat on December 24, 2022 wherein a total of 1,38,283 people between the age groups of 17 to 85 years participated and took pledge on organ donation awareness in 24 hours. Maximum physicians and patients pledge to support diabetes awareness initiative The record for maximum physicians and patients pledges to support diabetes awareness initiative was set by Aareen Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. of Ludhiana, Punjab. 2972 doctors & 6381 patients participated and signed a digital pledge on a portal to support and spread awareness about diabetes. This Campaign DIA-BEAT-EASE was launched on world Diabetes Day and ran from November 7, 2022 to November 21, 2022. Maximum students aid to cook the Mahabhaji with zero waste The record for maximum student aid to cook the mahabhaji with zero waste was set by The Blind Relief Association Nagpur’s Mundle English Medium School. A total of 1000 students prepared the Mahabhaji which weighed 5000kgs after preparation. The students prepared the Mahabhaji in 4 hours under the guidance of celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar with a zero-waste policy wherein the peels and scrapped portions of vegetables were converted to compost on December 25, 2022. The food was served to the participants, their families, school staff, local visitors, and the visually challenged students of ‘Blind Boys Institute.’ Maximum varieties of dark chocolates The record for preparing and displaying Maximum Varieties of Dark Chocolates was set by M&N Goodies Pvt. Ltd. of Ooty, Tamil Nadu. The company prepared and displayed 187 varieties of Dark Chocolates including 70% of dark chocolates with cane sugar, green tea, fig and berry, strawberry and 56% with palm sugar and coconut sugar, at the M&N Choco Story, YWCA, Ooty, Tamil Nadu on December 22, 2022. Non-stop swimming marathon by a female quadragenarian The record for non-stop swimming marathon by a female quadragenarian was set by Sukhjit Kaur (born on November 24, 1973) of Dombivli, Maharashtra. She performed nonstop swimming at the New Wayale Sports Club, Kalyan, Maharashtra for 14hrs on September 27, 2022 starting at 9:00 am and ending at 11.00 pm. She covered 1246 laps of a 25 mtrs pool (which comes to 31,150) mtrs, at the age of 49 years and 26 days. The entire attempt was observed by 2 qualified observers, as confirmed on December 20, 2022. The India Book of Records serves as a reminder of the incredible achievement’s humans are capable of. Let them inspire you to push your own limits and create new records that will be celebrated for years to come.

