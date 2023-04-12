Odisha to Showcase State as a Global Skill Hub

The Government of Odisha will organise the Odisha Skill Conclave in Bhubaneswar from 20th-22nd April, 2023. The three-day event aims to position Odisha as a global skill hub, creating a brighter future for its people and beyond. The details were shared by the State Government officials at a curtain raiser event held yesterday. In his keynote address, Shri Pritiranjan Gharai, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha said, ''The time has come for the country to witness a 'New Odisha'. Through Odisha Skill Conclave, we aim to make the youth ready to face the geopolitical uncertainties, macro-economic challenges and secure their future. The Odisha Skill Conclave will be an interactive one where students, training partners and corporates can come together and engage in constructive conversations. We are looking forward to signing MoUs with various corporates that will enable them to cater to their needs of strengthening their workforces.'' In his address, Shri Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Government of Odisha said, "With this event, the state will move on from being a leader to being a thought leader in skilling. This event is not only a platform for showcasing our capabilities but is a platform to bring the world together. In 2023, OSDA is focussing on the idea of inclusion through gender, and we look forward to active participation from the youth, thereby amplifying the idea of equality in skilling and employment.'' Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha said, "The Odisha Skill Conclave is not only for Odisha but we are looking forward to presenting the state on a global platform as we have built a strong ecosystem for the same. This event has to be a celebration with skill at the centre and it also has to be aspirational for the youth. With that intension, we look forward to active participation and bring forward the state's position as a thought leader basis our experience in this sector.'' Shri Pankaj Kumar Satija, Chair-FICCI Odisha State & Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining Limited said, "FICCI is proud to be associated with the initiative 'Skilling in Odisha', we believe that training and education in different sectors will create many future opportunities." The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri. Reghu G, Director of Technical Education & Training, Government of Odisha. A video on the World Skills Centre, Odisha, was showcased during the event to the audience which depicted the facilities of the centre that contribute to the high-end skill training including upskilling and entrepreneurship programmes, among various other opportunities. The overarching goal of the event will be to develop and enhance the state's human resource potential and creating opportunities by offering high-quality, reasonably priced, and easily accessible technical and vocational education and skill development training to all societal groups. The conclave will witness various upcoming MoUs, conferences, exhibitions, demonstration, and cultural activities and will offer a plethora of opportunities to the skilled workforce from the state. It will bring together top leaders from industry, academia, and international organizations, along with skill ambassadors and partner country representatives from the state. The curtain raiser event was hosted by the Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha, Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) along with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as the industry partner. Image:Shri PritiranjanGharai, Minister of State, Government of Odisha addressing the curtain raiser event for the upcoming Odisha Skill Conclave 2023 held in Bhubaneswar yesterday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)