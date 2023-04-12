Left Menu

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat via e-mail; probe on

A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of The Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the e-mail.The e-mail was received at 1049 am, the officer said.The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted by the team, he added. The police said the school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:07 IST
Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat via e-mail; probe on
Visuals from the school. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A school in Delhi's Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said.

The panicked students and parents of 'The Indian School' gathered outside the school as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance, they said. A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of The Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the e-mail.

The e-mail was received at 10:49 am, the officer said.

The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted by the team, he added. Vigyan, a class 5 student, said he along with his classmates was evacuated from the school building and taken to the ground. ''We were asked to go home before lunch. We were not given any information as to why we were evacuated,'' another student said.

A parent waiting outside the school to receive his son said several students told him that they saw the bomb squad inside the premises. The police said the school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted. There was no immediate reaction from the school administration on the development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023