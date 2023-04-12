Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat via e-mail; probe on

A school in Delhi's Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said.

The panicked students and parents of 'The Indian School' gathered outside the school as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance, they said. A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of The Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the e-mail.

The e-mail was received at 10:49 am, the officer said.

The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted by the team, he added. Vigyan, a class 5 student, said he along with his classmates was evacuated from the school building and taken to the ground. ''We were asked to go home before lunch. We were not given any information as to why we were evacuated,'' another student said.

A parent waiting outside the school to receive his son said several students told him that they saw the bomb squad inside the premises. The police said the school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted. There was no immediate reaction from the school administration on the development.

