Left Menu

7 detained in connection with fatal attack on SP student leader in Ballia

On Tuesday night, Nayyar had told reporters that Hemant Yadav and Alok Yadav were BA students of Town Degree College located at the district headquarters.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:10 IST
7 detained in connection with fatal attack on SP student leader in Ballia
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police here has detained seven people in connection with a fatal attack on a Samajwadi Party student leader outside an examination centre, officials said on Wednesday.

Hemant Yadav (23) and Alok Yadav (20), both BA third year students, were exiting the examination hall on Tuesday when they were attacked at the gate of the centre located in Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya of Kotwali area of Ballia city. Hemant died at a hospital later during the day.

Superintendent of Police R K Nayyar said the police are interrogating the seven suspects. On Tuesday night, Nayyar had told reporters that Hemant Yadav and Alok Yadav were BA students of Town Degree College located at the district headquarters. The attackers were college students of Town Degree College, he had said.

The SP said that a case has been registered against nine persons regarding the matter. Japlinganj police outpost incharge has been suspended following the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023