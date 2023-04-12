Left Menu

PhonePe gets additional USD 100 million fund from General Atlantic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 16:34 IST
PhonePe gets additional USD 100 million fund from General Atlantic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Decacorn fintech firm PhonePe has received an additional USD 100 million from General Atlantic during its ongoing fundraise round of USD 1 billion at a pre-money valuation of USD 12 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

With this fresh funding, the Walmart group firm has raised USD 750 million till date.

''PhonePe confirms a USD 100 million additional tranche of investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and its co-investors as part of our ongoing fundraise. General Atlantic initially invested USD 350 million in PhonePe in January 2023,'' PhonePe said in a statement.

General Atlantic has invested USD 450 million in the ongoing fundraise, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds USD 100 million and Walmart has infused USD 200 million in the company.

PhonePe plans to deploy these funds to build and scale new businesses like insurance, wealth management, lending, stockbroking, ONDC-based shopping and account aggregators.

The fundraise will also help PhonePe turbo-charge the next wave of growth for UPI payments in India, including UPI lite and Credit on UPI.

Recently the company also announced its foray into hyperlocal e-commerce through new platform Pincode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023