Designing a Better World: NMIMS School of Design Students Sweep Awards

NMIMS School of Design students have yet again made their mark in the world of design by winning several prestigious awards and competitions. The school's B.Des (Humanising Technology) batch 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 students have won multiple awards in various design categories, from game design to waste disposal intervention and teaching regional languages using non-linguistic cues. These students were guided and mentored by Dr. Arundhati Guha Thakurta, Prof. Siddhesh Shirsekar, and Prof. Manisha Phadke, distinguished faculty members who have years of experience in their respective fields.

Ms. Nikita Bhatnagar & Ms. Akshata Chitnis won the D'Source-DIC, BHU SDGs Design Challenge (DDSDC) conducted by IDC School of Design, IIT Bombay. The project titled 'Vikram-Betal Pachisi' was presented by Ms. Niharika Trikha who won the Drona Design Award 2022- Distinguished Design Award in Game Design (UX). Hero MotoCorp Limited organized a Hero CoLabs App Challenge 2.0 last year where Mr. Priyansh Singara was the 2nd runner-up.

Third year student Neha Joglekar received the 'Best Intern award' from her NGO 'Idea Foundation', whereas second year student Ms. Aslesha Ram Gunjal participated in the 'Fiesta Art International Online Art Competition and Exhibition 2022'organized by Bindaas artist group. Meanwhile, fourth year students Ms. Kashish Parmar and Ms. Sakshi Shirsekar participated in CII Young Designers Awards 2022 and were declared winners in the 'Product Design' category and their project titled 'Chew and Chom'.

Various research papers by students and faculty like 'Reducing Pollution of Mithi River: A Waste Disposal Intervention' which was presented by Tanya Swaminathan in the track of Innovative Design for Societal Needs at North-East Research Conclave (NERC) were awarded, and the 'Creative Approaches for Teaching Regional Languages Using Non-Linguistic Cues' was won by Ms. Rhythm Gauba at ICoRD '23, IISC Bangalore, for Springer Distinguished Paper Award 2023.

The success of the students at NMIMS School of Design is not only a testament to their hard work and dedication but also to the university's commitment to nurturing creative talent and providing students with a conducive learning environment. The school's curriculum emphasizes design thinking and problem-solving skills, preparing students to tackle real-world design challenges. The university offers state-of-the-art facilities and resources to help students achieve their full potential.

Dr. Arundhati Guha Thakurta, Faculty In-Charge, NMIMS School of Design, said, ''The remarkable accomplishments of the students at NMIMS School of Design stand as a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to excellence in design education. The school remains committed to providing its students with the best possible education and resources to help them achieve their goals and make a positive impact on society. It also encourages students to take part in various extracurricular activities, competitions, and internships to gain practical experience and expand their knowledge.'' About NMIMS School of Design NMIMS Deemed to be University has added to its impressive multidisciplinary lineage of imparting outstanding learning experiences, the School of Design. NMIMS's School of Design is a definitive pathway for those students who harbor a creative and artistic bent of mind while also being enthusiastic about technology. For today, the role of a designer is varied—it combines design with technology and cognitive and behavioural sciences to serve business and social needs. It entails designing communications to designing businesses. Responding to the fact that Design is much more than mere visual appeal now; but a strategy, a solution that builds business value, the school relays a trans-disciplinary approach wherein the design is crafted based on user-centricity, scientific inferences, and expected business outcome which is enabled or opportune digitally.

For details on the programs, admission, eligibility, selection process and other information, visit https://design.nmims.edu Follow us on – Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NMIMS.Design/ LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/school/nmims-schoolofdesign/?originalSubdomain=in Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/nmims.sod/?hl=en

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)