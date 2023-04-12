Left Menu

L-G Saxena lauds Delhi Police over smooth conduct of Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti celebrations this year

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday lauded the city police for maintaining peace and harmony during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations this year despite over a threefold increase in the number of processions and public participation in the festivities.

Updated: 12-04-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 16:57 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday lauded the city police for maintaining peace and harmony during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations this year despite over a threefold increase in the number of processions and public participation in the festivities. The Lieutenant Governor (L-G), who constantly monitored the ground situation in the run up to the festivals, appreciated the Delhi Police for ensuring prompt law and order in the city during the period, according to a Raj Niwas statement. ''The number of processions on Ram Navami, celebrated on March 30 in Delhi, increased from 22 in 2022 to 52 in 2023, and the number of participants increased from 6,100 to 27,500. ''This year, the number of processions on Hanuman Jayanti on April 6 increased from 17 in 2022 to 51 this year. The processions were attended by 35,500 people as compared to 5,550 processions last year,'' the statement said.

It further said the increase in the number of participants was noticed particularly in the districts of north west, north east and south east, which are communally sensitive and have been affected by communal violence in the past. In 2022, incidents of stone pelting and clashes were reported from Jahangirpuri area in north west Delhi during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

''Saxena has applauded the Delhi Police for ensuring that law and order prevailed even as certain activities during the festival, known to have triggered flare ups in the past, reached a record high this year,'' the Raj Niwas statement added. 

