Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi to attend launch of state scheme for tribals on Apr 13
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh on Thursday during which she will attend the launching of a state government scheme for tribals in Jagdalpur city in Bastar district, officials said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be the chief guest at the event Bharose Ka Sammelan where Mukhyamantri Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana will be launched.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh on Thursday during which she will attend the launching of a state government scheme for tribals in Jagdalpur city in Bastar district, officials said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be the chief guest at the event ''Bharose Ka Sammelan'' where 'Mukhyamantri Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana' will be launched. Under this scheme, the state government will provide annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 (in two instalments) to Gram Panchayats in the scheduled areas for organising tribal festivals, fairs, and religious programs.
At the event, the chief minister will disburse the first instalment of Rs 5,000 each for 1,840-gram panchayats in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts. The scheme is aimed at preserving tribal culture and traditions, officials said on Wednesday.
Baghel had announced the 'Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana' on January 26 this year. A provision of Rs 5 crore has been made for the implementation of the scheme in the financial year 2023-24, officials added.
It will be Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to the Congress-ruled state this year so far where assembly elections are due after a few months. Earlier, she had visited the state during the plenary session of the Congress in February.
