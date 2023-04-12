Left Menu

Delhi Sports School to nurture young talents, prepare them for international competitions: Atishi

The aim of establishing Delhi Sports School is to nurture young sports talents and prepare them for international competitions, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.Inspecting the facilities at the school campus, she said education and sports have always been considered two separate departments and the Arvind Kejriwal government is working to change that perception.This is why we lag in the medal tally at the Olympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:46 IST
Delhi Sports School to nurture young talents, prepare them for international competitions: Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

The aim of establishing Delhi Sports School is to nurture young sports talents and prepare them for international competitions, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

Inspecting the facilities at the school campus, she said education and sports have always been considered two separate departments and the Arvind Kejriwal government is working to change that perception.

''This is why we lag in the medal tally at the Olympics. The Kejriwal government is trying to create an environment through Delhi Sports University and Delhi Sports School where the athletes will consider sports as their education,'' she said.

The school will start from 2023-24 session for classes 6 to 9, and students are being selected through talent scouting.

Delhi Sports School will prepare students for international-level competitions from a very young age and they will be provided with all state-of-the-art facilities at the campus, Atishi said, adding the students will be trained under the guidance of specialized coaches and will be assessed continuously on their training and performance.

It will bring in former international athletes and acclaimed coaches to provide the best coaching to the students. It will have a sports science centre and an athlete monitoring system to enhance sports performance through scientific means.

''The Delhi government aims to nurture young sports talents and prepare them for international competitions by providing them with world-class facilities. It is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision to make Delhi a sports capital, and the Delhi Sports University will play an important role in fulfilling this vision,'' Atishi said.

The school will be fully residential and provide professional training facilities for 10 identified Olympic sports -- archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, table tennis and lawn tennis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023