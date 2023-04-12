Delhi Sports School to nurture young talents, prepare them for international competitions: Atishi
The aim of establishing Delhi Sports School is to nurture young sports talents and prepare them for international competitions, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.Inspecting the facilities at the school campus, she said education and sports have always been considered two separate departments and the Arvind Kejriwal government is working to change that perception.This is why we lag in the medal tally at the Olympics.
Inspecting the facilities at the school campus, she said education and sports have always been considered two separate departments and the Arvind Kejriwal government is working to change that perception.
''This is why we lag in the medal tally at the Olympics. The Kejriwal government is trying to create an environment through Delhi Sports University and Delhi Sports School where the athletes will consider sports as their education,'' she said.
The school will start from 2023-24 session for classes 6 to 9, and students are being selected through talent scouting.
Delhi Sports School will prepare students for international-level competitions from a very young age and they will be provided with all state-of-the-art facilities at the campus, Atishi said, adding the students will be trained under the guidance of specialized coaches and will be assessed continuously on their training and performance.
It will bring in former international athletes and acclaimed coaches to provide the best coaching to the students. It will have a sports science centre and an athlete monitoring system to enhance sports performance through scientific means.
''The Delhi government aims to nurture young sports talents and prepare them for international competitions by providing them with world-class facilities. It is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision to make Delhi a sports capital, and the Delhi Sports University will play an important role in fulfilling this vision,'' Atishi said.
The school will be fully residential and provide professional training facilities for 10 identified Olympic sports -- archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, table tennis and lawn tennis.
