Left Menu

Health Ministry decides to revise CGHS package rates, simplifies referral process

The Union Health Ministry has decided to revise the Central Government Health Scheme CGHS package rates for all beneficiaries and has also simplified the referral process under it for the benefit of the employees, according to an official statement.OPD rates have been increased to Rs 350 from Rs 150 earlier while IPD consultation fee saw a RS 50 rise to Rs 350.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:06 IST
Health Ministry decides to revise CGHS package rates, simplifies referral process
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry has decided to revise the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) package rates for all beneficiaries and has also simplified the referral process under it for the benefit of the employees, according to an official statement.

OPD rates have been increased to Rs 350 from Rs 150 earlier while IPD consultation fee saw a RS 50 rise to Rs 350. ICU services have been fixed at Rs 5,400, including accommodation for all ward entitlements.

Hospital room rent also saw a revision. The rent of a general room has been fixed at Rs 1500 from Rs 1,000 earlier, a semi-private ward has been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,000 earlier while the rate of a private room has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500. The move will lead to the government incurring an additional expense ranging from Rs 240 crore to Rs 300 crore. According to the statement, the ministry has proposed to initially revise the CGHS package rates of consultation fees, ICU charges and room rent following an examination of demands from stakeholders and taking into consideration the increase in costs of various components of healthcare.

The referral process under CGHS has also been simplified.

Earlier the CGHS beneficiary had to visit the CGHS Wellness Centre in person to be referred to a hospital. Now, a CGHS beneficiary can send a representative with the documents to the wellness centre to get referred to a hospital.

A medical officer can refer the beneficiary to a hospital after checking the documents. A CGHS beneficiary can also get a referral through a video call.

CGHS is the nodal healthcare provider to around 42 lakh Central government employees, pensioners and certain other categories of beneficiaries and their dependents enrolled under the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPJIMR's 1-year PGPM candidates witness over 170% hike in incoming salaries, with a 10% YoY rise in average CTC

SPJIMR's 1-year PGPM candidates witness over 170% hike in incoming salaries,...

 India
2
Qualcomm and Xiaomi verify meter-level positioning in Xiaomi 12T Pro

Qualcomm and Xiaomi verify meter-level positioning in Xiaomi 12T Pro

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Parkinson's drug; Novavax cut $50 million in costs, plans to slash more, CEO says and more

Health News Roundup: Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Park...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA mandates new safety warnings for opioid pain medicines; Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: FDA mandates new safety warnings for opioid pain medici...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023