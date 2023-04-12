Take steps to protect children from heat-related illness: Delhi govt to schools

With the mercury soaring, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday asked schools to take appropriate measures for protection of children from heat-related illness.

The measures include avoiding assembly in schools during afternoon shift, availability of drinking water, extra water breaks during classes and sensitise students to cover their head during direct exposure to sunlight.

''Report any case of heat-related illness to nearby health facility/hospital. All DDEs (deputy directors of education-districts/zones) are requested to ensure the compliance of the same,'' the DoE circular said.

The Education department further said that temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer and that it is detrimental to the health of children and adolescents studying in schools.

''The rise in temperature in national capital has led to increased instances of heat-related illnesses like exhaustion, dehydration, diarrhea and vomiting among citizens. Since children are one of the most vulnerable groups, all heads of schools under the are directed to adopt measures for circulating awareness and ensure protection of school children,'' the DoE circular stated.

The city recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest this summer season so far.

The capital is bracing itself for a prolonged dry spell that is expected to drive temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius at isolated places in the city over the coming week.

