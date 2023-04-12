Left Menu

RSS chief Bhagwat to address volunteers in Ahmedabad on Friday

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:27 IST
RSS chief Bhagwat to address volunteers in Ahmedabad on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a gathering of volunteers of the organisation at an event here on Friday, an RSS official said on Wednesday.

An estimated 15,000 volunteers will gather for the event, ''Samajshakti Sangam (confluence of social power),'' which is being organised in run up to the Nagpur-headquartered RSS' centenary celebrations in 2025, he said.

The programme is being organised at Ahmedabad's GMDC Ground where RSS 'sarsanghchalak' Bhagwat will address the volunteers in the evening, said the official.

''A self-respecting, self-reliant, powerful India is the dream of all of us. To realize this dream, the creation of a disciplined organized society is imperative, for which the RSS is constantly working.

''At the same time, the motivational support of 'sajjan shakti' is vital for the success of the nation's work,'' the Karnavati (Ahmedabad) unit of the RSS said in its invite for the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPJIMR's 1-year PGPM candidates witness over 170% hike in incoming salaries, with a 10% YoY rise in average CTC

SPJIMR's 1-year PGPM candidates witness over 170% hike in incoming salaries,...

 India
2
Qualcomm and Xiaomi verify meter-level positioning in Xiaomi 12T Pro

Qualcomm and Xiaomi verify meter-level positioning in Xiaomi 12T Pro

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Parkinson's drug; Novavax cut $50 million in costs, plans to slash more, CEO says and more

Health News Roundup: Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Park...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA mandates new safety warnings for opioid pain medicines; Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: FDA mandates new safety warnings for opioid pain medici...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023