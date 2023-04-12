Left Menu

EU parliament graft suspect Kaili to be released from custody

Eva Kaili, the former European Parliament vice president accused of corruption, is to be released from custody, while still facing charges, federal prosecutors and her lawyer's office said on Wednesday. It was not clear on what day Kaili is to be released. An official at her lawyer's office said she would be released with an ankle bracelet.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:54 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eva Kaili, the former European Parliament vice president accused of corruption, is to be released from custody, while still facing charges, federal prosecutors and her lawyer's office said on Wednesday. The 44-year-old Greek Socialist is accused of accepting bribes from Qatar in one of the biggest corruption scandals to hit European Union institutions.

Kaili and the Gulf state have been any wrongdoing. It was not clear on what day Kaili is to be released. An official at her lawyer's office said she would be released with an ankle bracelet.

