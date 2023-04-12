Left Menu

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Last date for filling nominations is Apr 20

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 20:03 IST
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Last date for filling nominations is Apr 20
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Wednesday said the last date for filing nominations for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll will be April 20 while notification will be issued on April 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

In a statement, CEO Sibin C said scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

Polling would be held on May 10 from 8 am to 6 pm and counting of votes would be done on May 13.

The election process will be completed on May 15.

Nomination papers are to be presented with the returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm on any day other than public holiday from April 13 to 20.

The Jalandhar deputy commissioner is the returning officer for the bypoll.

The CEO said April 14 being Baisakhi and birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, is a holiday under the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881, therefore, nomination papers cannot be presented on that day. He said the model code of conduct has come into force in Jalandhar district since the date of announcement of the bypoll on March 29 by the Election Commission of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPJIMR's 1-year PGPM candidates witness over 170% hike in incoming salaries, with a 10% YoY rise in average CTC

SPJIMR's 1-year PGPM candidates witness over 170% hike in incoming salaries,...

 India
2
Qualcomm and Xiaomi verify meter-level positioning in Xiaomi 12T Pro

Qualcomm and Xiaomi verify meter-level positioning in Xiaomi 12T Pro

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Parkinson's drug; Novavax cut $50 million in costs, plans to slash more, CEO says and more

Health News Roundup: Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Park...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA mandates new safety warnings for opioid pain medicines; Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: FDA mandates new safety warnings for opioid pain medici...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023