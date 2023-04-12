PESB recommends Amrendu Prakash as SAIL Chairman
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:21 IST
Government head hunter PESB has recommended the appointment of Amrendu Prakash as Chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).
Prakash is the Director in-charge of the steel maker's Bokaro Steel Plant located in Jharkhand.
PESB recommended Amrendu Prakash for the post of SAIL Chairman, the Public Enterprises Selection Board said in a notification on Wednesday.
Besides Prakash, eight more candidates were interviewed for the post.
Anirban Dasgupta Director in-charge SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant was also among the interviewee.
