PESB recommends Amrendu Prakash as SAIL Chairman

Government head hunter PESB has recommended the appointment of Amrendu Prakash as Chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

Prakash is the Director in-charge of the steel maker's Bokaro Steel Plant located in Jharkhand.

PESB recommended Amrendu Prakash for the post of SAIL Chairman, the Public Enterprises Selection Board said in a notification on Wednesday.

Besides Prakash, eight more candidates were interviewed for the post.

Anirban Dasgupta Director in-charge SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant was also among the interviewee.

