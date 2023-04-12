Left Menu

Guj CM pitches for state as investment destination in meeting with UK parliamentary delegation

A delegation of all-party MPs from the UK met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.During the meeting with the all-party Parliamentary Group of the British parliament on trade and investment, Patel pitched for Gujarat as the sought-after destination to set up businesses given the availability of logistical infrastructure and investor-friendly atmosphere.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:23 IST
Guj CM pitches for state as investment destination in meeting with UK parliamentary delegation
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Bhupendrapbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of all-party MPs from the UK met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

During the meeting with the all-party Parliamentary Group of the British parliament on trade and investment, Patel pitched for Gujarat as the sought-after destination to set up businesses given the availability of logistical infrastructure and investor-friendly atmosphere. The chief minister also invited the top universities of England to set up their base in Gujarat.

This meeting was organised as part of the Parliamentary Group's visit to India regarding trade and investment between the two countries and Gujarat. The delegation included eight members of the British Parliament belonging to the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Scottish National Party and Independent Cross Bench of the Parliament. Patel told the visiting MPs that Gujarat has become a model state for the comprehensive development of the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Gujarat has become the most preferred investment destination due to pro-active policy making, ease of doing business and investor-friendly approach as well as robust industrial and logistics infrastructure,” Patel said.

The chief minister also said Gujarat is ahead of other states in trade, industry, and manufacturing and has become the first choice for foreign investments following the success of Vibrant Summit.

“Once investors choose Gujarat, they settle down in the state and do not go elsewhere,” the CM said as he highlighted the state government's initiatives regarding solar rooftops, green growth, waste to energy and steel plants. He informed the delegation about the world-class facilities of higher education in Gujarat and sector-specific universities.

Patel requested the best global universities in the UK to set up their campuses in Gift City. He said the Gujarat Biotechnology University near Gift City has been established in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh in the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023