PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:26 IST
Ukraine to allow Indian students to appear for key exam from India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Indian medical students, who returned home from Ukraine following the Russian invasion, will be allowed to take a key examination from India.

This has been conveyed to the Indian side by Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova during her three-day visit to New Delhi.

''On the issue of Indian medical students, the Deputy foreign minister mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The MEA issued a statement as Dzhaparova wrapped up her visit to India.

Around 19,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began in February last year. According to estimates, approximately 2,000 Indian students have gone back to Ukraine and they are residing mostly in the western part of the East European country.

Under the initiative of the Ukranian authorities, the students who are still in India can join online classes and have the option to appear for the Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) in India. During the visit, the first deputy foreign minister held bilateral talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the MEA and called on Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

''Dzhaparova, during her visit, highlighted Ukraine's desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with India,'' the MEA said. ''Dzhaparova's visit to India would facilitate cooperation between the two countries,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

