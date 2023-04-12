World Bank to help finance Ukrainian energy infrastructure repairs
Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:09 IST
The World Bank on Wednesday said it would finance $200 million to help fix Ukraine's energy and heating infrastructure, with partners and others to provide another $300 million in additional funding as the project expands.
The $200 million grant will be used to make emergency repairs to Ukraine's transition transformers, mobile heat boilers and other emergency critical equipment, the World Bank said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement