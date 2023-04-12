Youth should lead from front, make India leader in tech innovations, AI, startups: Om Birla

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:12 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that in the era of technology and innovation, India's youth should lead from the front and make the country a leader in areas like technological innovations, artificial intelligence and startups.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), he said the youth will decide the country's future and stressed on the ''immense possibilities and opportunities available in 'New India'''.

''It is up to the youth to harness these possibilities through their hard work and innovation for personal growth as well as for the development of the nation,'' Birla was quoted as saying in a release.

India has high expectations from the youth who have the ability, energy and enthusiasm to meet these expectations, the Lok Sabha speaker said.

Birla also asked the students to make it their mission to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed country by the year 2047. He advised the students to stick to their culture and tradition and not imitate others.

Emphasising that students and youth are the ''flagbearers of our culture and tradition'', Birla suggested that they should dream big, work hard and inspire future generations with their talent and hard work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

