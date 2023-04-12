Left Menu

AIIMS and IIT of Bhubaneswar sign MoU

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:32 IST
AIIMS and IIT of Bhubaneswar sign MoU
  • India

Two premier institutes of Odisha, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and IIT of the city, have signed an MoU to promote academic and research collaboration in various areas of health and technology.

The two have agreed to extend collaboration in advancing research for public health applications such as early diagnosis of disease and outbreaks, artificial intelligence and data analytics, biomedical engineering and technology.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas and IIT Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar signed the MoU on Tuesday evening.

This endeavour will aid in finding solutions to the current challenges in public health and patient treatment in the region.

Application of cutting-edge technology into health care will have immense translational value in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, Biswash said.

Karmalkar said that several faculties of IIT Bhubaneswar and AIIMS have been looking at possible mutual partnerships for some time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

