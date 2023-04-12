Left Menu

Gurugram: 2 school buses gutted in fire

Two fire brigades were deployed at the spot to control the blaze, they said, citing short-circuit as the reason behind the incident.According to the fire official, a school bus parked on the premises of Euro International School in Sector 45 suddenly caught fire at around 1 pm on Wednesday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:36 IST
Gurugram: 2 school buses gutted in fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two school buses were gutted in a fire that broke on the premises of a private school in Sector 45 here on Wednesday, an official from the fire department said.

No damage or loss of any kind was reported, they said. Two fire brigades were deployed at the spot to control the blaze, they said, citing short-circuit as the reason behind the incident.

According to the fire official, a school bus parked on the premises of Euro International School in Sector 45 suddenly caught fire at around 1 pm on Wednesday. It also spread to a nearly parked bus. During the same time, a part of the school building, electrical equipment and other items kept on its roof also caught fire. Rekha Yadav, principal of Euro International School, said there was a sudden fire in the new buses parked on the school premises. No one was present on the spot during the fire. ''Due to the news of the fire, the situation in the school became tense for a while. The children of the class near the spot were immediately shifted to another class. The building of the school has also been affected also,'' Yadav added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

