SP declares mayoral candidates for 6 districts

The urban local body polls are scheduled on May 4 and May 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@samajwadiparty)
Samajwadi Party on Wednesday declared its mayoral candidates for six districts including the state capital.

According to the list released by the party while Vandana Mishra has been given a ticket from Lucknow, Kajal Nishad and Ajay Srivastava have been fielded from Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, respectively.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has fielded Raghuveer Chaudhury from Jhansi, Seema Pradhan from Meerut, Archana Verma from Shahjahanpur, Mashrur Fatima from Firozabad and Alok Pandey from Ayodhya, it said.

Congress has also declared its candidate from Varanasi and Kanpur.

According to the list released by party state president Brijlal Khabri, Anil Kumar Srivastava has been given a ticket from Varanasi and Aashani Awasthi from Kanpur. The urban local body polls are scheduled on May 4 and May 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

