Mamata to hold review meeting with all senior officials next week

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called a state administrative review meeting next week at the state secretariat to find out the status of the various state-operated schemes, a senior official said on Wednesday.The meeting assumes significance as the panchayat elections will be held soon in the state.All officers in the rank of joint secretary and above have been asked to be present at the meeting on April 26.The Head of the Departments were asked to submit a brief updated report on the allocation and utilisation of funds to the Chief Ministers Office by April 19, the official said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called a state administrative review meeting next week at the state secretariat to find out the status of the various state-operated schemes, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The meeting assumes significance as the panchayat elections will be held soon in the state.

All officers in the rank of joint secretary and above have been asked to be present at the meeting on April 26.

The Head of the Departments were asked to submit a brief updated report on the allocation and utilisation of funds to the Chief Minister's Office by April 19, the official said. ''The CM will chair the meeting and review the progress of various schemes of the state government,'' the bureaucrat said. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials of various departments and those in the districts and set a deadline of the second week of May to resolve all the complaints received at 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) and other portals.

