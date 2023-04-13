Prohibitory order in FACOR Vedant plant in Odisha after labour unrest

The Bhadrak district administration on Wednesday imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC inside and outside the FACOR, Vedant Plant campus at Randia in the wake of labour unrest following a fire incident in the unit, an official said.

One platoon of armed police has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Two contractual labourers suffered severe burn injuries in a fire incident inside the industrial campus of FACOR Vedant Plant on Tuesday.

Following this, workers and some outsiders ransacked properties of the plant. They blocked the State Highway by burning tyers and disrupted vehicular communication for hours.

Bhadrak Sub-divisional Magistrate Manoja Patra said prohibitory order has been imposed inside the Vedant Plant and around 200 meters for two days.

The inspector in charge of Bhaddrak Rural Police Station has been directed to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, the Labours union of FACOR Vedanta Plant lodged an FIR against seven management staff claiming they were responsible for the fire incident and demanded their arrest.

Mutkikanta Mohapatra, Secretary of the Labourers Union, claimed that the plant's management is turning a deaf ear to their demands. ''We have met the district collector and SP and they assured us to hold a joint meeting with management and union,'' he said.

Nobody from the factory management was available for comment. Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR) plant was acquired by Vedant in 2020.

