Left Menu

Prohibitory order in FACOR Vedant plant in Odisha after labour unrest

They blocked the State Highway by burning tyers and disrupted vehicular communication for hours.Bhadrak Sub-divisional Magistrate Manoja Patra said prohibitory order has been imposed inside the Vedant Plant and around 200 meters for two days.The inspector in charge of Bhaddrak Rural Police Station has been directed to maintain law and order.

PTI | Bhadrak | Updated: 13-04-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 00:22 IST
Prohibitory order in FACOR Vedant plant in Odisha after labour unrest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhadrak district administration on Wednesday imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC inside and outside the FACOR, Vedant Plant campus at Randia in the wake of labour unrest following a fire incident in the unit, an official said.

One platoon of armed police has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Two contractual labourers suffered severe burn injuries in a fire incident inside the industrial campus of FACOR Vedant Plant on Tuesday.

Following this, workers and some outsiders ransacked properties of the plant. They blocked the State Highway by burning tyers and disrupted vehicular communication for hours.

Bhadrak Sub-divisional Magistrate Manoja Patra said prohibitory order has been imposed inside the Vedant Plant and around 200 meters for two days.

The inspector in charge of Bhaddrak Rural Police Station has been directed to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, the Labours union of FACOR Vedanta Plant lodged an FIR against seven management staff claiming they were responsible for the fire incident and demanded their arrest.

Mutkikanta Mohapatra, Secretary of the Labourers Union, claimed that the plant's management is turning a deaf ear to their demands. ''We have met the district collector and SP and they assured us to hold a joint meeting with management and union,'' he said.

Nobody from the factory management was available for comment. Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR) plant was acquired by Vedant in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
2
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
3
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023