Japan, France and India to announce coordination platform for Sri Lanka debt
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 03:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 03:57 IST
Japan, France and India will announce a coordination platform for restructuring Sri Lanka's debt, Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday, adding it would be "very nice" if China were to join the effort.
(Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese)
