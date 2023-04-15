Left Menu

Maha: Latur to get PM's Excellence in Public Administration Award for district's health services

PTI | Latur | Updated: 15-04-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 19:28 IST
Latur in Maharashtra has been chosen for the Prime Minister's Excellence in Public Administration Award for the services rendered by the district's health department through its primary health centres and sub-centres, a senior official said on Friday.

The award will be presented at a National Civil Services Day function to be held in New Delhi on April 21 and a letter informing about this was received by Latur Collector Prithviraj BP during the day, he said.

Latur has 233 'arogyavardhni' (wellness) centres under the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme and services offered include health check-ups of pregnant women, children, adolescent girls, treatment of infectious diseases, cancer, diabetes as well as advice on leading a health lifestyle, he said.

''The award has been given after considering medicine stock, health infrastructure including ambulances, camps, as well as innovative schemes in Latur like 'sanjivani abhiyan' for cancer diagnosis, 'jeevanrekha kaksh' to prevent maternal mortality,'' District Health Officer Dr HV Vadgave said.

National Civil Services Day is celebrated to honour administrators, officials for their work at various public departments for the betterment of citizens.

April 21 was chosen as it was on this day on in 1947 that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, addressed civil services probationers and exhorted them to ensure the benefits of government schemes reach citizens.

