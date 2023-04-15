Left Menu

Maha: Car catches fire at hospital in Gondia; no casualties

Updated: 15-04-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 20:26 IST
A car caught fire in the compound of a hospital in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Saturday, an official said. No one was injured in the incident, which took place on the campus of KTS District General Government Hospital in the afternoon, he said.

The car was parked in the compound by a man visiting his relative at the hospital and people noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle, as flames engulfed its front portion completely, the official said.

Hospital staffers and people in the vicinity doused the fire, which had damaged the front portion of the car, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

