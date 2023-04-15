Left Menu

Hospital employee held for 'touching' woman inside Jasola metro station lift

A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately inside the lift of Jasola Apollo Metro Station, police said.

Updated: 15-04-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 20:28 IST
  India

A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately inside the lift of Jasola Apollo Metro Station, police said. The accused, Rajesh Kumar Koli, who has studied till Class 12, worked in the housekeeping department of a private hospital, they said. According to the police, the incident took place on April 4 with the woman inside one of the lifts of Jasola Apollo Metro Station.

The accused, who was the sole other passenger in the lift, had touched the woman from behind, police said, citing the woman's statement.

Based on the woman's statement, a case was registered under section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said police scoured CCTV footage of locations in and around Jasola Apollo Metro Station to know the movement of the accused.

''On Friday, we received an input that the accused was coming towards Jasola Apollo Metro Station and acting upon the information, the accused was arrested in connection with the incident,'' he said.

