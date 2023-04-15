Left Menu

Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to take utmost precautions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 20:45 IST
The Indian embassy in Sudan on Saturday advised Indian nationals in the country to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after Sudanese capital Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence.

In a tweet, the mission also urged the Indians to stay calm and wait for updates.

Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Sudan's Army.

''Notice to all Indians. In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,'' the Indian mission tweeted.

The military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.

There has been a dispute between the Army and the paramilitary over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government. According to the official data , the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000 including 1,200 who have settled down in the country decades ago.

