UP man gets life sentence for raping boy in 2016

A special court here on Saturday convicted a man of sodomising an eight-year-old Dalit boy about seven years ago and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000, said a court official.

District Government Advocate Rajeev Sharma told PTI-Bhasha on Saturday that the Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act Court sentenced a man named Khalid for the crime he committed in July 2016 when the boy had been out for toilet. Khalid was booked at the complaint of the boy's father, Sharma said.

