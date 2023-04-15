Left Menu

UP man gets life sentence for raping boy in 2016

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-04-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 20:51 IST
UP man gets life sentence for raping boy in 2016
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Saturday convicted a man of sodomising an eight-year-old Dalit boy about seven years ago and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000, said a court official.

District Government Advocate Rajeev Sharma told PTI-Bhasha on Saturday that the Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act Court sentenced a man named Khalid for the crime he committed in July 2016 when the boy had been out for toilet. Khalid was booked at the complaint of the boy's father, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023