Senior Election Commission officials review poll preparedness in Telangana

A three-member team of senior officials from the Election Commission held a meeting with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer CEO Vikas Raj and other election officials on Saturday to discuss preparations for the Assembly elections to be held in the State later this year.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 21:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-member team of senior officials from the Election Commission held a meeting with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj and other election officials on Saturday to discuss preparations for the Assembly elections to be held in the State later this year. The EC team was led by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas. During the meeting, Vyas reviewed electoral rolls updation, including additions and deletions. He urged the officials to constantly monitor electoral rolls and ensure a foolproof list. Vyas directed the CEO to prepare and update a comprehensive list of Returning Officers (ROs) across the State, a release from the CEO's office said. The EC officials further directed State-level officers to commence the first level of checking of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from June 1. In addition, they also directed the CEO to schedule a two-day workshop for all District Election Officers (DEOs) to be conducted by the ECI, it said. Vikas Raj stated that EVMs supplied by the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) have been kept in the districts after testing. The EC officials emphasised the importance of maximum voter participation in polling and urged to increase SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) activities to increase poll percentage, the release added.

