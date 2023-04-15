Curfew imposed in Odisha's Sambalpur following fresh violence

The Odisha government on Saturday imposed curfew on Sambalpur town and extended suspension of internet services by another 48 hours after sporadic overnight violence and the murder of a man by stabbing.

The violence came after Hanuman Jayanti processions were held on Friday evening under tight security.

Several shops were set on fire on Friday night in several areas of the city after news regarding the stabbing to death of a man spread. The police, however, said the attack may not be linked to the festival.

The city witnessed violence on Wednesday evening also when stones were allegedly thrown on a motorbike rally organised ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti festival which is held here on Maha Visuva Sankranti which falls on April 14 this year.

Security has been tightened and no untoward incident took place since 1 AM on Saturday when the curfew was imposed, officials said.

People went to markets to buy essential commodities during the window periods - from 8 AM to 10 AM and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Most of the shops other than dealing in essential items were closed.

Internet services in the city were suspended since Wednesday evening following the violence. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were also clamped then.

Following fresh violence, the state home department in an order said that access to the internet and social media networks will continue to be suspended till 10 AM on April 17.

Director General of Police Sunik K Bansal rushed to Sambalpur and reviewed the situation in the western Odisda city.

"Additional forces have been deployed in Sambalpur and senior officers are monitoring the situation. The candidates of competitive examinations can enter the centre and come out during the window period. Some special provisions are being worked out to help these candidates," Bansal said.

The situation is now under control and is expected to improve soon, he said adding that strict action will be taken against mischief makers.

DIG (North Central Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the administration decided to clamp the curfew to restore peace and normalcy in the area after Friday night's violence.

"There have been incidents of arson in 8-9 places. Around seven people were detained. The death of a man due to stabbing may not be linked to the Hanuman Jayanti festival. The case may be personal. We have detained one person in this connection," Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said.

Sambalpur district Collector Ananya Das said that all educational institutions, business establishments and government and private offices will remain closed.

She appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and ensure early restoration of peace in the city.

''I urge people not to believe in rumours. About 95 per cent of news being circulated was false. The normal situation will return soon with the help of people. The administration will decide on the measures in holding competitive examinations,'' Das said.

A delegation of BJP MLAs visited Sambalpur on Friday and joined the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city. They blamed the local police and administration for the law and order situation.

BJP MLA Lalitanedu Bidyadhar Mohapatra demanded proper compensation for the family members of the youth who was stabbed to death by some unidentified miscreants.

His companion suffered injuries in the same attack and was hospitalised in a serious condition.

Congress leader Bijay Patnaik also alleged that the administration has failed to maintain law and order.

Ruling BJD leader Debipsasad Mishra said, "The opposition should not politicise such sensitive issues. The police have been taking strong action against mischief mongers."

