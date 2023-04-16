Left Menu

Delhi govt, MCD to work together to implement 'Mission Buniyaad' in schools: Atishi

The Delhi government and the MCD will work together to implement Mission Buniyaad in the city schools this year with an aim to strengthen students learning foundation, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Saturday.Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi interacted with 2,700 principals of city government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools for Mission Buniyaad in the new academic session.Mission Buniyaad aims to strengthen the foundation of every child sitting in the classroom -- to prepare future engineers, doctors, and CEOs for the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2023 03:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 00:18 IST
Delhi govt, MCD to work together to implement ‘Mission Buniyaad’ in schools: Atishi
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government and the MCD will work together to implement ‘Mission Buniyaad’ in the city schools this year with an aim to strengthen students' learning foundation, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi interacted with 2,700 principals of city government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools for 'Mission Buniyaad' in the new academic session.

“Mission Buniyaad aims to strengthen the foundation of every child sitting in the classroom -- to prepare future engineers, doctors, and CEOs for the country. Our government is committed to provide every child with quality education and opportunities,” Atishi said.

She said every child should have access to good education and equal opportunities, as dreamt by B R Ambedkar 75 years ago.

“The children studying in Delhi's government schools are the future of the country, their foundational learning can be strengthened only through joint efforts of MCD and DoE,” she said.

Mayor Oberoi said the Delhi government has an effective education model and the MCD administration will bring a similar model of education in its schools too.

“The contribution of students to nation-building is substantial and, therefore, it is necessary to develop an education model that fosters their overall development. The training of teachers plays a critical role in this regard, and to that end, the MCD will also send teachers abroad for training, similar to the Kejriwal government,” she said.

Summer camps, special classes and mega PTM are some of the targets of 'Mission Buniyaad' in the upcoming academic session.

According to the Department of Education (DoE), various approaches will be implemented this year to strengthen the foundational learning levels in DoE and MCD schools and bridge the learning gap for all children from grades 3 to 8.

Attention will be given to activities that help children read fluently, write without mistakes and understand high-order math problems related to multiplication and division with a clear understanding, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

