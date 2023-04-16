Left Menu

Royals win toss, elect to bowl against Gujarat Titans

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 19:16 IST
Royals win toss, elect to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad, Apr 16 (PT) Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

New Zealand pace bowler comes in place of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in the Royals side.

Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he had to make a ''forced change'', bringing in Abhinav Manohar in place of middle-order batter Vijay Shankar. He did not specify the reason for the forced change.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

