Left Menu

Haryana govt transfers 13 IAS officers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 21:16 IST
Haryana govt transfers 13 IAS officers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Sunday transferred 13 IAS officers with immediate effect.

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Khullar has been posted as financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management and consolidation departments. He has also been given the charge of additional chief secretary, school education, information and public relations, languages and culture departments, according to an official order.

Sudhir Rajpal has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS), agriculture and farmers’ welfare and civil aviation departments, while Sumita Misra has been given the posting of ACS, medical education and research and women and child departments.

Ankur Gupta has been posted as ACS, animal husbandry and dairying and fisheries departments, while Anurag Rastogi has been given the charge of ACS, finance and planning and public works (building and roads) and architecture departments.

Anand Mohan Sharan goes as ACS, higher education department, while Raja Sekhar Vundru has been posted as ACS, housing for all department and foreign cooperation department, as per the order.

Ashok Khemka, who currently holds the charge of ACS, archives department, has been given the charge of printing and stationery department in addition to his present duties A K Singh has been posted as ACS, public health engineering department and advisor, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board and energy department.

Apart from IAS officers, IPS officer Navdeep Singh Virk, who currently holds the charge of principal secretary, transport department, has been posted as principal secretary, sports department, in addition to his present duties.

IRS officer D S Kalyan has been posted as principal secretary, excise and taxation department, the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023