Haryana govt transfers 13 IAS officers

The Haryana government on Sunday transferred 13 IAS officers with immediate effect.

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Khullar has been posted as financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management and consolidation departments. He has also been given the charge of additional chief secretary, school education, information and public relations, languages and culture departments, according to an official order.

Sudhir Rajpal has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS), agriculture and farmers’ welfare and civil aviation departments, while Sumita Misra has been given the posting of ACS, medical education and research and women and child departments.

Ankur Gupta has been posted as ACS, animal husbandry and dairying and fisheries departments, while Anurag Rastogi has been given the charge of ACS, finance and planning and public works (building and roads) and architecture departments.

Anand Mohan Sharan goes as ACS, higher education department, while Raja Sekhar Vundru has been posted as ACS, housing for all department and foreign cooperation department, as per the order.

Ashok Khemka, who currently holds the charge of ACS, archives department, has been given the charge of printing and stationery department in addition to his present duties A K Singh has been posted as ACS, public health engineering department and advisor, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board and energy department.

Apart from IAS officers, IPS officer Navdeep Singh Virk, who currently holds the charge of principal secretary, transport department, has been posted as principal secretary, sports department, in addition to his present duties.

IRS officer D S Kalyan has been posted as principal secretary, excise and taxation department, the order stated.

