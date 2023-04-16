IPL SCOREBOARD: GT vs RR

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday. Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha c and b Boult 4 Shubman Gill c Jos Buttler b Sandeep Sharma 45 Sai Sudharsan run out 20 Hardik Pandya c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Chahal 28 David Miller c Hetmyer b Sandeep Sharma 46 Abhinav Manohar c Padikkal b Zampa 27 Rahul Tewatia not out 1 Rashid Khan run out 1 Alzarri Joseph not out 0 Extras: (lb-1, w-4) 5 Total: 177/7 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 5-1, 32-2, 91-3, 121-4, 166-5, 175-6, 176-7 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-46-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-25-2, Adam Zampa 4-0-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-37-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-36-1.

