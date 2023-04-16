IPL SCOREBOARD: GT vs RR
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday. Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha c and b Boult 4 Shubman Gill c Jos Buttler b Sandeep Sharma 45 Sai Sudharsan run out 20 Hardik Pandya c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Chahal 28 David Miller c Hetmyer b Sandeep Sharma 46 Abhinav Manohar c Padikkal b Zampa 27 Rahul Tewatia not out 1 Rashid Khan run out 1 Alzarri Joseph not out 0 Extras: (lb-1, w-4) 5 Total: 177/7 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 5-1, 32-2, 91-3, 121-4, 166-5, 175-6, 176-7 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-46-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-25-2, Adam Zampa 4-0-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-37-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-36-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in IPL
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal completes 300 wickets in T20 cricket
Rajasthan Royals set Sunrisers Hyderabad stiff 204 target
Rajasthan Royals secure big win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad