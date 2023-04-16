Left Menu

School jobs scam: CBI retrieves TMC MLA's mobile from pond; grilling continues for 3 days

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 22:29 IST
School jobs scam: CBI retrieves TMC MLA's mobile from pond; grilling continues for 3 days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Sunday fished out from a pond a mobile phone of Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha who has been facing a marathon interrogation at his residence in West Bengal’s Bardhaman district by the agency since April 14.

A CBI official said Saha had thrown his two mobile phones into the pond adjacent to his house around 30 hours ago and one of them was retrieved after pumping out all water from it.

However, the second phone is yet to be found.

Experts were at work to retrieve the data stored in the recovered device, the official added.

''We are leaving no stone unturned to find out the other mobile,'' he said.

Interrogation of the TMC MLA of Bardhaman is continuing since Friday noon. He managed to throw away the mobile phones into the pond when CBI detectives were at his house.

CBI officers seized at least five bags, full of documents, from a garbage dumping site near Saha’s residence, he said.

On May 15, CBI officers conducted searches in six locations, including those of the chairperson of a trust having B.Ed and D.El.Ed colleges and the premises of another person, in Kolkata, Purba Medinipur and Birbhum districts.

Another team of CBI sleuths on April 15 raided the house of former TMC block president Bibhas Adhikari in Birbhum district for his alleged involvement in the school job scandal.

The scam related to the recruitment in state-run and-aided schools is being probed by the central probe agencies on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court.

Two more CBI teams conducted raids at the residence of another accused Gopal Dalapati in Purba Medinipur district.

The central agency officers also raided the flats of his wife Haimonti Ganguly in the Haridevpur area in Kolkata and also in Howrah district, he said.

Former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aides are currently in custody and are being probed in the scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023