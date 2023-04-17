First Person: Keeping memories of genocide victims alive
UN News | Updated: 17-04-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 08:11 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Cambodia
- Stories of Survival and Remembrance - A Call to Action for Genocide Prevention
- Survival
- Tutsis
- Bosnia Herzegovina
- Stories of Survival and Remembrance
- UN Headquarters
- Action for Genocide
- Genocide
- UN News
- Rwanda
- Srebrenica
- Stories of Survival and Remembrance -
- Call to Action for Genocide Prevention
- UN PhotoLoey Felipe
- theUniversal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide
- Rwandans
- New York
- LibrariesProduction Library13-04-2023-UN-
- Clarisse
Advertisement