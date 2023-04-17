Left Menu

Kerala police to invoke UAPA on main accused in train arson case

The investigating team, which has been granted custody of Shahrukh Saifi, had on April 12 taken him to Kannur for collecting evidence from the two train coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train in which he had set fire to some passengers leading to the death of three persons, including a two-year old child.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 17-04-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 09:03 IST
Kerala police to invoke UAPA on main accused in train arson case
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police has decided to invoke provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the main accused in the train arson incident that resulted in the loss of three lives. A senior police official, who is a part of the special investigation team (SIT), told PTI on Sunday that UAPA provisions will be slapped on the accused in the matter and further details will be revealed in the coming days. The investigating team, which has been granted custody of Shahrukh Saifi, had on April 12 taken him to Kannur for collecting evidence from the two train coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train in which he had set fire to some passengers leading to the death of three persons, including a two-year old child. Saifi's police custody is set to expire on April 18.

A Kozhikode First Class Judicial Magistrate had granted 11-day custody of Saifi to police after he was discharged from hospital upon undergoing treatment for the injuries he suffered during an attempt to escape from the moving train. Saifi has also confessed to the crime committed by him, according to the police. On the night of April 2, Saifi had set his co-passengers on fire onboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode. Nine people had suffered burn injuries in the incident while three, including a toddler, were found dead on the tracks. Police suspect that they fell while trying to escape from the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023