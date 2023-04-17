Left Menu

Himachal govt notifies implementation of old pension scheme with effect from Apr 1

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:57 IST
Himachal govt notifies implementation of old pension scheme with effect from Apr 1

The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) would be restored from April 1, 2023 in Himachal Pradesh, benefitting 1.36 lakh employees who will no longer be required to faced deductions under the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

A notification regarding implementation of the OPS was issued by the Chief Secretary on Monday. It said according to the cabinet decision for implementation of the old pension scheme, the contributions of the state government employees (employee's and employer's share) covered under the National Pension System shall be stopped with effect from April 1, 2023.

Restoration of OPS was one of the main promises made by the Congress in the 2022 assembly polls and a decision in this regard was taken at the first meeting of the Cabinet on January 13, 2023.

The decision would benefit both serving and retired employees and the employees with 20 years of service or more would get 50 per cent of basic salary and DA as pension.

The OPS was stopped from January 2004 and the employees joining the service after January 1, 2004 were covered under the NPS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023