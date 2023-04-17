Left Menu

New Zealand PM Hipkins to attend NATO summit, Australia considering

"When overseas I will look to put trade front and centre in order to support our economic recovery," he said in a statement. Australia and New Zealand both attended last year's summit in Madrid as non-member participants.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:30 IST
New Zealand PM Hipkins to attend NATO summit, Australia considering
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday he would attend the upcoming NATO summit in July, while Australia's leader said he was still considering whether to travel.

Both countries have a decades-long relationship with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that has taken on greater importance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland this month joined the now 31-member alliance in a historic policy shift, while neighbour Sweden has applied to do so.

Hipkins said he would seek to advance a trade agreement with the European Union while at the NATO summit, due to be held in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July. "When overseas I will look to put trade front and centre in order to support our economic recovery," he said in a statement.

Australia and New Zealand both attended last year's summit in Madrid as non-member participants. Local media previously reported Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would not travel to the summit, but he said in a radio interview on Monday that no decision had been made.

"I haven't had a chance yet to talk to the NATO Secretary General," Albanese told state broadcaster ABC. "I will give it consideration," he said. "I attended last year in Madrid and subject to logistical arrangements, then I would be very pleased to accept the invitation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023